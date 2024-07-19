Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.27

Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.27 and last traded at $16.66, with a volume of 404252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.97.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

The firm has a market capitalization of $930.60 million, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.43 million. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 4.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

In other Aris Water Solutions news, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 62,054 shares of Aris Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $1,019,547.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,016,344.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 62,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $1,019,547.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,909 shares in the company, valued at $8,016,344.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 107,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $1,797,300.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,156,883.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARIS. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $554,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 13,982 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

