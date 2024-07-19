Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 908 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 872.7% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 3,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $7,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $7,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total value of $7,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,615,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,208,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,076 shares of company stock worth $68,928,479 in the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANET traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $333.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,661. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.10 and a fifty-two week high of $376.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $329.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.99.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.50.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

