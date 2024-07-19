ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Down 7%

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 163.66 and last traded at 166.24. 5,229,353 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 12,891,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at 178.77.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARM. BNP Paribas cut ARM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ARM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on ARM from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on ARM from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on ARM from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ARM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 109.08.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of 146.53 and a 200 day moving average price of 120.89.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.30 by 0.06. The company had revenue of 928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 865.94 million. ARM had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARM by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 13,574 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,475,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARM by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $398,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

