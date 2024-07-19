Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Trading 4.1% Higher

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.86. 186,178 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 236,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAWH shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ascend Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Ascend Wellness to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market cap of $194.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods in the United States. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, tinctures, and other cannabis-related products under the Common Goods, SimplyHerb, Ozone, Ozone Reserve, Royale, Tunnel Vision, Miss Grass, Lowell Smokes, Edie Parker, 1906, and AiroPro brands.

