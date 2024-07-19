Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASH. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ashland from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ashland from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ashland from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ashland from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ashland from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.88.

Get Ashland alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ASH

Ashland Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE ASH opened at $96.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.43. Ashland has a 12 month low of $70.82 and a 12 month high of $102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. Ashland had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Ashland’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.97%.

Institutional Trading of Ashland

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASH. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Ashland by 122.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ashland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Ashland by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Ashland by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Ashland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.