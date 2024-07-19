Asian Television Network International (CVE:SAT) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Asian Television Network International Limited (CVE:SAT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 2,015 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 14,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Asian Television Network International Trading Up 4.2 %

The stock has a market cap of C$3.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10,844.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.59.

About Asian Television Network International

Asian Television Network International Limited engages in the specialty, pay television broadcasting, and advertising primarily for the south Asian community in Canada. It operates approximately 50 premium pay specialty television channels in 9 languages. The company provides its flagship ATN-HD general interest service; and various Bollywood movie channels with approximately 100 movies a month, as well as various channels that include sports, news, music, lifestyle, spiritual, and regional language channels.

