ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 51.37%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.37 earnings per share. ASML updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.
ASML Stock Performance
ASML stock opened at $924.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $364.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49. ASML has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,006.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $935.63.
ASML Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a $1.8732 dividend. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 32.53%.
ASML Company Profile
ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.
