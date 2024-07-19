ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 443.33 ($5.75).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.86) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.48) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ASOS from GBX 350 ($4.54) to GBX 300 ($3.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ASOS Stock Performance

In other news, insider William Barker bought 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 341 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £613,800 ($796,005.71). 50.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LON ASC opened at GBX 356.57 ($4.62) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 365.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 365.42. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 328.84 ($4.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 474.20 ($6.15). The company has a market cap of £425.49 million, a P/E ratio of -180.80, a P/E/G ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.51.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

