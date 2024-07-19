ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.81. The stock had a trading volume of 63,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,828. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.15. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.13.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.