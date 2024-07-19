ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.81. The stock had a trading volume of 63,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,828. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.15. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors.

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.