ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 15.60%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,828. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.15. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors.

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.