ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 15.60%.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,828. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.15. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile
