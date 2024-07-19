Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 470,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,070 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.90% of Assurant worth $88,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 783,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,971,000 after purchasing an additional 15,074 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 737,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,194,000 after purchasing an additional 139,680 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth about $108,253,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,089,000 after purchasing an additional 19,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of AIZ traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.52. 40,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,574. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.22 and a 12 month high of $189.48.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.91. Assurant had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Equities analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.60.

Insider Activity at Assurant

In related news, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total transaction of $475,524.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,710.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total transaction of $475,524.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,710.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $226,048.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,983.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,788 shares of company stock worth $2,248,489 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

