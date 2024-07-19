AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Receives £105.53 Average PT from Brokerages

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is £105.53 ($136.86).

A number of analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £130 ($168.59) to £150 ($194.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a £125 ($162.11) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 8th.

AstraZeneca stock opened at £121.44 ($157.49) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £188.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3,886.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.16. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 9,461 ($122.69) and a 12 month high of £127.04 ($164.75). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is £122.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is £112.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.51.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

