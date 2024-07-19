Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 595 ($7.72) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Atalaya Mining from GBX 410 ($5.32) to GBX 480 ($6.22) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Atalaya Mining
Atalaya Mining Stock Down 2.5 %
Atalaya Mining Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. Atalaya Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,043.48%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Atalaya Mining
In other Atalaya Mining news, insider Jesus Fernandez Lopez purchased 92,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.19) per share, for a total transaction of £370,000 ($479,834.00). Company insiders own 31.54% of the company’s stock.
Atalaya Mining Company Profile
Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is the Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It explores for copper concentrates, silver by-products, and gold.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Atalaya Mining
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.