Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 595 ($7.72) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Atalaya Mining from GBX 410 ($5.32) to GBX 480 ($6.22) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get Atalaya Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Atalaya Mining

Atalaya Mining Stock Down 2.5 %

Atalaya Mining Cuts Dividend

ATYM stock opened at GBX 373.50 ($4.84) on Monday. Atalaya Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 281 ($3.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 493.50 ($6.40). The firm has a market cap of £522.79 million, a PE ratio of 1,623.91, a P/E/G ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 429.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 388.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. Atalaya Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,043.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atalaya Mining

In other Atalaya Mining news, insider Jesus Fernandez Lopez purchased 92,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.19) per share, for a total transaction of £370,000 ($479,834.00). Company insiders own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is the Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It explores for copper concentrates, silver by-products, and gold.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.