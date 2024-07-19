Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Shares of AY opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $25.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $242.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,995,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,007,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

