Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Announces Earnings Results

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 30.63%.

Atlas Copco Stock Performance

Shares of ATLKY opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Atlas Copco has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $20.03.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB provides compressed air and gas, vacuum, energy, dewatering and industrial pump, industrial power tool, and assembly and machine vision solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments.

