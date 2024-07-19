Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Announces Earnings Results

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 30.63%.
Atlas Copco Stock Performance
Shares of ATLKY opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Atlas Copco has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $20.03.
Atlas Copco Company Profile
