ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 349,892 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 991,356 shares.The stock last traded at $2.23 and had previously closed at $2.24.
ATRenew Stock Down 4.0 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $524.32 million, a P/E ratio of -17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.83.
ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $505.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.00 million. ATRenew had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ATRenew Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATRenew
ATRenew Company Profile
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ATRenew
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for ATRenew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATRenew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.