ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 349,892 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 991,356 shares.The stock last traded at $2.23 and had previously closed at $2.24.

ATRenew Stock Down 4.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $524.32 million, a P/E ratio of -17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.83.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $505.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.00 million. ATRenew had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ATRenew Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATRenew stock. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ATRenew Inc. ( NYSE:RERE Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. ATRenew makes up approximately 0.0% of IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

