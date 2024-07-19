Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Raised to Strong-Buy at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALV. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Autoliv from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Autoliv from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group raised Autoliv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. HSBC started coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Autoliv from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autoliv presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $131.08.

Autoliv Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $108.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $89.37 and a 12 month high of $129.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.67.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. Autoliv had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autoliv will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

Insider Activity at Autoliv

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total transaction of $240,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,822,237.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter worth about $235,996,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,065,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Autoliv by 169.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 759,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,661,000 after purchasing an additional 477,800 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 121.9% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 686,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,690,000 after buying an additional 377,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 958,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $105,596,000 after buying an additional 278,800 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Stories

