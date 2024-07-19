AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Position Boosted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,236 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of AvalonBay Communities worth $32,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 270.0% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $207.84. 77,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,567. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.45 and a fifty-two week high of $211.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.10 and its 200-day moving average is $188.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.96.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 34.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVB. Mizuho upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.76.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

