Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.13% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:FJAN opened at $43.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.89 million, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.62.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

