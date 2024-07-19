Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 659 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 191,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 65.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 18,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fonville Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 53.3% in the first quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 26,205 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA QLTA opened at $47.51 on Friday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.80 and a 12-month high of $48.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.09.

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

