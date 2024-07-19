Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 828 Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 160,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,135,000 after buying an additional 11,697 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ONEY opened at $108.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.42. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $86.09 and a 52 week high of $110.31. The firm has a market cap of $818.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.85.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

