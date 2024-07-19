Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.10% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,782,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period.

Get VanEck BDC Income ETF alerts:

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.62.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.