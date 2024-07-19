Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 233 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FHLC. Waterway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $12,459,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,756,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,183,000. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,770,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,075,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,321,000 after acquiring an additional 48,012 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $69.51 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.32 and a 52-week high of $71.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.56 and a 200 day moving average of $67.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

