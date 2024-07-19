AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT) Trading Up 0.8%

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 243.50 ($3.16) and last traded at GBX 243 ($3.15). Approximately 645,153 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 728,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 241 ($3.13).

AVI Global Trust Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75. The company has a market cap of £1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 867.86 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 240.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 232.17.

AVI Global Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. AVI Global Trust’s payout ratio is 1,428.57%.

AVI Global Trust Company Profile

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

