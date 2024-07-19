Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.95% from the stock’s current price.

AXON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.54.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AXON stock opened at $305.67 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $175.37 and a one year high of $329.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $292.37 and its 200 day moving average is $289.08. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $279,747.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,671.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $279,747.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,671.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total transaction of $95,501.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,282.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,447 shares of company stock worth $27,684,677. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXON. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

