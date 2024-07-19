Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Cut to $174.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $179.00 to $174.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BIDU. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $176.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC reduced their target price on Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Baidu from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Baidu from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $149.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $90.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.43. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $85.08 and a fifty-two week high of $156.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.49.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Baidu by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

