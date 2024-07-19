Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust (LON:BGEU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc (LON:BGEU – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 95.60 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 96 ($1.24). 572,522 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 562,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.10 ($1.25).
Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Trading Down 0.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £341.11 million, a P/E ratio of 1,200.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 98.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 95.96.
Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Company Profile
The European Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.