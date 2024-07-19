Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust (LON:BGEU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc (LON:BGEU – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 95.60 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 96 ($1.24). 572,522 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 562,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.10 ($1.25).

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £341.11 million, a P/E ratio of 1,200.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 98.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 95.96.

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Company Profile

The European Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

