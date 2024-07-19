Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Shares Sold by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP cut its stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 27.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,533 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,329 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Banc of California in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 7,130 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,677.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 268,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,356.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Banc of California from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banc of California currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.81.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BANC

Banc of California Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BANC traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.40. 6,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,384,231. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Banc of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $16.08.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $522.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 29.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is -12.01%.

Banc of California Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.