BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Sets New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $104.00 and last traded at $104.00, with a volume of 10492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.87.
The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 24.65%.
BancFirst Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 28.10%.
Institutional Trading of BancFirst
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 367.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 21,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 9,936 shares during the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BancFirst Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.30.
BancFirst Company Profile
BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.
