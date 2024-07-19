Bank of America Boosts Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $293.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Bank of America from $276.00 to $293.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.49% from the stock’s current price.

PGR has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.94.

NYSE PGR opened at $224.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. Progressive has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $229.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.40, for a total transaction of $2,104,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,958 shares in the company, valued at $63,742,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $639,920.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,453 shares in the company, valued at $6,808,963.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.40, for a total value of $2,104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 302,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,742,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,518 shares of company stock valued at $6,951,344 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

