Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Position Lifted by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.3% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 108,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 20,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 26,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.92.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.90. 42,721,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,826,391. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44. The firm has a market cap of $335.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.