Bank of America Cuts NOV (NYSE:NOV) Price Target to $22.00

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NOV. Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of NOV in a report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on NOV from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.07.

NOV Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $19.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.70. NOV has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $21.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. NOV had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. NOV’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NOV will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from NOV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,349 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the fourth quarter valued at $614,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in NOV by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,604 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 30,562 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,807 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Further Reading

