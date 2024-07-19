Bank of America’s (BAC) Sell Rating Reiterated at Cfra

Cfra reissued their sell rating on shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $39.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Bank of America from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.92.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $43.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 402.2% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1,489.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

