Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $65.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

BK has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.23.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK opened at $63.48 on Monday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $39.66 and a 1 year high of $65.90. The company has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.75 and a 200-day moving average of $57.00.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $360,034.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,363.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $901,818.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 144,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,165.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $360,034.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,363.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bank of New York Mellon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 25,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,740,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 222,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after acquiring an additional 40,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

