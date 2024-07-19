Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BK. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.23.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BK

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $63.48 on Monday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $39.66 and a 12-month high of $65.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $360,034.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,363.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $901,818.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,165.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $360,034.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,363.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bank of New York Mellon

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.