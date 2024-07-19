BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target Raised to $39.00

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BankUnited from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BankUnited from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on BankUnited from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Hovde Group increased their price target on BankUnited from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.95.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BankUnited

BankUnited Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of BKU traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,746. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.25. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $37.55. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.65 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.71%. BankUnited’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BankUnited will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $43,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,752.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BankUnited

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKU. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 307.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.