Barclays Boosts NiSource (NYSE:NI) Price Target to $34.00

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NI. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of NiSource in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.50.

NiSource Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $30.67 on Monday. NiSource has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $31.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. NiSource had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NiSource news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $104,626.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,978 shares in the company, valued at $558,584.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NiSource

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NI. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

See Also

