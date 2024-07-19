Barclays Cuts Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Price Target to $61.00

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NXT. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nextracker in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Nextracker in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded Nextracker from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Nextracker in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Nextracker from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.17.

NXT stock opened at $47.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.18. Nextracker has a 1 year low of $32.14 and a 1 year high of $62.31.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $736.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.03 million. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 12.25%. Analysts anticipate that Nextracker will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $532,847.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,463.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Nextracker by 0.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 80,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Nextracker by 73.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank raised its holdings in Nextracker by 40.6% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Nextracker during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nextracker by 9.3% during the first quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

