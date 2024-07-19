Barclays Increases Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target to $141.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $126.00 to $141.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BX. Bank of America lifted their price target on Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.88.

Blackstone Price Performance

Blackstone stock traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.48. 4,932,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,517,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.34. Blackstone has a 52-week low of $88.59 and a 52-week high of $142.04. The company has a market cap of $99.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at $113,305,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $708,859,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 13,816.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,623,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,744,370,000 after buying an additional 3,597,828 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Blackstone by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,285,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,766,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,886 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth $290,514,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 19,048.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,883,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,573 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

