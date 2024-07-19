Barclays Raises Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $490.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $430.00 to $490.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ISRG. Citigroup raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $462.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $430.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $416.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $420.68 and its 200-day moving average is $392.96. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The company has a market capitalization of $147.60 billion, a PE ratio of 75.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total value of $554,140.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total value of $554,140.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $589,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,956 shares of company stock worth $6,927,011. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.3% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

