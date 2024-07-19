Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Acquired by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,121 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,100 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,825 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 15.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.3% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 25,119 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 2.5 %

Barrick Gold stock opened at $18.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.48. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $19.45.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. CIBC lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

