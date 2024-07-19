Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX)’s stock price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.18 and last traded at $19.19. 6,038,557 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 21,749,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.48. The firm has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.51.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Institutional Trading of Barrick Gold

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 3,105,335 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $56,176,000 after buying an additional 1,454,220 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,051,755 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $19,026,000 after buying an additional 169,350 shares in the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 123,651 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 73,627 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 11,166 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

