Beachbody (NYSE:BODI) Now Covered by ThinkEquity

ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of Beachbody (NYSE:BODI – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BODI. Baird R W raised shares of Beachbody to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Beachbody from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Beachbody in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Beachbody in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Beachbody from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Beachbody Price Performance

BODI stock opened at $7.71 on Monday. Beachbody has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $27.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $120.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.94 million. Beachbody had a negative return on equity of 85.56% and a negative net margin of 27.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beachbody will post -7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Beachbody

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs.

