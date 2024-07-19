Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 748.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 35,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 31,444 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.60. 126,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,156. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.19 and a 200 day moving average of $127.30. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $134.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.