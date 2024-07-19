Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,406 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,349,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $65,960,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,550 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,054,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,469,906,000 after purchasing an additional 927,491 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,738,470 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,296,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,719 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $11,285,855,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Meta Platforms by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,217,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,695,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,229 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $4.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $479.85. 10,359,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,227,805. The company’s 50 day moving average is $493.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $469.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.38 and a 52 week high of $542.81.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wedbush decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.70, for a total transaction of $194,752.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,268,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.70, for a total transaction of $194,752.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,268,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.33, for a total value of $268,606.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,819,124.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,106 shares of company stock worth $154,542,945 in the last ninety days. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

