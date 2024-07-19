Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,347 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $29.96. The stock had a trading volume of 18,106,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,767,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.75. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The company has a market cap of $169.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -495.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

