Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $548,000 Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 21.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,362,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,331,000 after purchasing an additional 420,479 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 18,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,281,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,948,000 after acquiring an additional 74,396 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 192,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 24,396 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE KMI traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,827,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,979,658. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.46. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $21.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.