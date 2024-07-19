Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $696,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on JCI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.23.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.02. 831,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,301,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.39. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $74.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $77,033.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,901,741.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $77,033.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,901,741.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,067 shares of company stock worth $1,162,299. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.