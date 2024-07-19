Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Invests $334,000 in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.78.

TEL traded down $5.35 on Friday, hitting $151.14. 1,283,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,930,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.71 and a 200-day moving average of $144.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $159.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,102,206. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

