Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 4,652 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 13.8% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 14.9% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 17.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 997,775 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $281,323,000 after buying an additional 149,037 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.46 on Thursday, hitting $259.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,416,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,466,899. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $257.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,593 shares of company stock worth $1,472,518 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

